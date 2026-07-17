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Delilah Lenoix

A portrait of Delilah Lenoix

Co-Founder & CEO
Butterfli Technologies, Inc.

Co-Founder and CEO at Butterfli Technologies, Inc., Delilah Lenoix leads the transformation of specialized transit networks through advanced on-demand and scheduled mobility software. Leveraging this record of success, she commands comprehensive alternative transportation frameworks as the co-owner of SMS Transportation Services Incorporated to expand accessible transit options for individuals facing severe physical barriers. This expertise extends to regulatory municipal governance, where Lenoix evaluated complex architectural safety codes following an official appointment to the City of Glendale Building and Fire Board of Appeals. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive civic and professional footprint, which includes active advisory board seats for the Brotherhood Crusade and Affordable Living for the Aging. She sustains this momentum by raising capital for medical infrastructure as a founding member of the MLK Jr. General Hospital Foundation. Lenoix’s tactical software administration has successfully driven enterprise operations for a company established entirely upon nine years of dedicated transport sector execution.

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