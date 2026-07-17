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Denise Bailey-Castro

A portrait of Denise Bailey-Castro

Westbrook

CFO & COO

Chief Financial Officer

Orchestrating the high-profile international sale of film distributor Telepool to Vuelta Group, Denise Bailey-Castro is the CFO and COO at Westbrook. Leveraging this record of success, she implements public-company financial controls, long-range strategic planning and operational resets to optimize cash flow across the global media enterprise. This expertise extends to structuring a first-look film deal with Paramount to expand asset-light production models and secure premium content opportunities. Bailey-Castro sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 16 years of media finance experience to accelerate business development across owned intellectual property throughout the Middle East and Asia. This leadership trajectory supports her Southern California community engagements, which include championing youth storytelling and expanded media access as an active board member for SeriousFun Children’s Network and Frame by Frame. She solidified her prominent executive record over a three-year tenure by previously directing a $1.5-billion portfolio and structuring over $500 million in creator production deals.

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