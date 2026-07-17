President & CEO

California Multicultural Business Alliance

President and CEO of California Multicultural Business Alliance Diana Ordaz Cherrington advances commercial small business growth and sustainable economic development throughout California. Leveraging this record of success, she guides comprehensive cohort-based educational initiatives and technical assistance programs that supported over 350 independent enterprise entities in fiscal year 2025 alone. This expertise extends to corporate risk compliance and public sector procurement frameworks, where Cherrington commands a specialized Medicare brokerage firm to optimize healthcare asset distribution. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive public policy footprint, which includes an active board position for Bizfed Los Angeles to drive regional commercial advocacy. She sustains this momentum by forging strategic municipal coalitions alongside local chambers of commerce and traditional lenders to maximize capital fundability for underserved minority founders. Cherrington’s structured economic development campaigns have successfully facilitated the creation of 265 new jobs while securing more than $7 million in critical commercial funding and state contracts.

