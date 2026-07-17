Chief Technology Officer

Zentro

Chief Technology Officer at Zentro Diego Salas leads complex large-scale network infrastructure initiatives and technological transitions across multifamily housing communities and commercial properties. Leveraging this record of success, he commands comprehensive engineering and operations teams to optimize system stability and modernize legacy network environments. This expertise extends to critical regional communication frameworks where Salas deploys resilient architectures designed to withstand outages and maximize broadband access for thousands of local residents. He sustains this momentum by fostering an organizational culture of strict accountability while directly mentoring emerging technology professionals to accelerate operational readiness. This leadership trajectory supports vital public infrastructure by ensuring dependable high-speed connectivity remains available for remote learning, telehealth platforms and public safety communication systems throughout the region. Salas finalizes his executive technical management by leveraging 25 years of telecommunications experience, including 13 years of continuous corporate tenure driving core network scalability for the enterprise.