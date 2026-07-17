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Donald Lyle Franken

A portrait of Donald Lyle Franken

President & CMO
World Class Sports

Donald Lyle Franken, president and CMO of World Class Sports, is a game changer and innovator in sports and entertainment marketing with 44 years of industry experience. A serial entrepreneur and creative catalyst, he leads World Class Sports in marketing sports stars for endorsements and appearances while also providing PR for events and athletes. Franken’s agency has booked over 6,000 sports stars across more than 25 sports, including Olympic sponsorships, World Cup and All-Star Games. He has organized 125 events, including the Weltklasse Zürich Los Angeles Inspiration Games on NBC, and created the Method Fest Independent Film Festival, where 200 films received distribution deals. He has produced five feature films, including “The Kid: Chamaco” starring Martin Sheen, and two ESPN sports documentaries. Franken serves on the boards of The Valley Economic Alliance and VICA, and holds a degree from Arizona State University and an MBA from LMU.

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