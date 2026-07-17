(David England Photography)

Chief Financial Officer

Expert MRI PC

Donte Andrew Hayes is the chief financial officer at Expert MRI PC. Leveraging this record of success, he directs the long-term financial health, strategic planning allocations and commercial sustainability initiatives for the diagnostic imaging corporation. This expertise extends to implementing robust financial planning and analysis processes that directly enable data-driven decision-making across all operational levels to secure baseline organizational stability. Hayes sustains this momentum by prioritizing advanced workforce development, empowering cross-functional teams and cultivating internal cultures centered on performance transparency, inclusive communication and collaboration. He expands his regional governance commitments by capitalizing on 18 years of comprehensive industry experience to manage the Casa Roswell Homeowners Association and optimize resource allocation frameworks. He finalized his professional standing within the regional medical management sector by dedicating personal strategic guidance to the nonprofit organization Give a Beat to expand artistic access over his seven-year current executive tenure.

