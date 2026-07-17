CEO & Co-Founder

CoreViva

CEO and Co-Founder of CoreViva Dr. Alan Alexander directs corporate strategy and advanced whole-body medical imaging solutions to optimize early cancer detection. Leveraging this record of success, he utilizes his background as a board-certified practicing radiologist to engineer accelerated comprehensive MRI technologies. This expertise extends to his previous tenure as global head of medical imaging at McKinsey & Company. Alexander sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 20 years of medical experience to author over 100 clinical publications focusing on wellness and artificial intelligence. This leadership trajectory supports his past sports medicine engagements as a team physician for elite athletic franchises including the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He drove localized community impact by dedicating five years of civic service to the nonprofit Elemental Music. Alexander previously solidified his enterprise consulting record by delivering over $4 billion in measurable impact.