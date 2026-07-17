The Port of Long Beach

Chief Executive Officer

President or CEO: Small-Midsize Company

Elected President of the California Association of Port Authorities in 2026, Dr. Noel Hacegaba is the chief executive officer at The Port of Long Beach. Leveraging this record of success, he manages a 600-person organization, directs an $834-million annual budget and commands a multi-billion-dollar capital improvement program. This expertise extends to spearheading the construction of the landmark Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility to minimize regional truck emissions and freight congestion. Hacegaba sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 26 years of public and private sector trade experience to direct zero-emissions clean truck transportation initiatives across Southern California corridors. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent national goods-movement board roles, serving as vice chair of the Coalition for America’s Gateways and Trade Corridors. He expands his extensive regional civic engagement by maintaining active governing board seats with the Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority and the Marine Exchange of Southern California.