Chief Financial Officer

Mozilla.org

Steering enterprise asset transformations across diverse technology and media sectors, Eric Muhlheim is the chief financial officer at Mozilla.org. Leveraging this record of success, he commands the organization’s overarching financial strategy to diversify critical corporate revenue streams beyond traditional internet search partnerships. This expertise extends to high-stakes regulatory defense, where Muhlheim delivered vital expert testimony during the high-profile 2025 United States Department of Justice antitrust trial to safeguard open web browser choice. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent civic governance footprint, which includes holding active seats on the board of directors for the Center for Democracy & Technology. He sustains this momentum by driving local cultural accessibility initiatives as an active board member and former chairman for the Independent Shakespeare Company of Los Angeles. Muhlheim’s comprehensive corporate finance execution includes directing strategic international expansions and multi-million-dollar acquisitions across an exceptional 15-year leadership tenure at The Walt Disney Company.

