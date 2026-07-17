VP & General Counsel

Prime Healthcare

Erica Reilley-Swanholt is the vice president and general counsel at Prime Healthcare, which Newsweek recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025. Leveraging this record of success, she manages an elite corporate legal department of approximately 50 professionals and advises executive leadership on enterprise-wide strategy across 54 healthcare hospitals. This expertise extends to high-stakes medical provider representation where Swanholt spent more than 23 years as an issues and appeals partner at Jones Day before serving as chief litigation counsel. She sustains this momentum by championing extensive local pro bono service through the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles, Public Counsel and Bet Tzedek while instructing appellate advocacy students. This leadership trajectory supports massive structural expansion including a landmark 2025 multi-hospital acquisition in Illinois and recent network integrations in Maine. Swanholt secures definitive executive oversight by commanding risk operations for a national system serving approximately three million patients annually.