Chief Marketing Officer

NETSOL Technologies Inc.

Erik Wagner is the chief marketing officer at NETSOL Technologies Inc. who directs global marketing operations, corporate brand positioning and international customer expansion strategies across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific markets. This expertise extends to specialized automotive digital retail ecosystems where he secured major enterprise partnerships with prominent dealer networks including Sonic Automotive, Indigo Auto Group and Jim Shorkey Auto Group. Wagner sustains this momentum by accelerating the firm’s comprehensive evolution into an AI-first organization, spearheading the international launch of the unified Transcend Platform to transform auto asset leasing workflows. This leadership trajectory supports advanced digital solutions through the strategic rollout of Transcend AI Labs, an initiative that introduced Check as a next-generation automated credit decisioning engine for funding analysts. He finalizes these global demand generation milestones by deploying 18 years of technology marketing experience to guide his three-year corporate executive tenure.