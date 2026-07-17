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Erika Bennett

A portrait of Erika Bennett

Chief Marketing Officer
REVOLT and OffScript Worldwide

Chief Marketing Officer of REVOLT and OffScript Worldwide Erika Bennett leads integrated marketing, narrative strategy and enterprise operations at the speed of culture. Leveraging this record of success, she engineered a unified corporate structure that fully integrates public relations and social media management under a single collaborative team. This expertise extends to architecting an enterprise-wide creator model focused on driving operational efficiency and accelerating revenue growth during major corporate transformations. Bennett sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 20 years of marketing industry experience to consistently outperform campaign outcomes by three to six times without paid media budgets. This leadership trajectory supports her deep regional civic commitments, providing industry access to underrepresented communities as a UCLA Riordan Programs executive mentor and serving as vice chair of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Her highly targeted campaign rollout for the 3BLACKDOT gaming acquisition generated 1.33 billion in audience reach against a 250 million target during her initial 12-month tenure.

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