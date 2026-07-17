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Even Rogers

A portrait of Even Rogers

True Anomaly

CEO & Co-Founder

Founder

Securing $400 million in total capital for space defense systems, Even Rogers is the CEO and co-founder at True Anomaly. Leveraging this record of success, he draws on his 13-year industry background as a former United States Air Force officer to develop advanced spacecraft and software systems tailored for contested orbital environments. This expertise extends directly to national defense doctrine where Rogers authored six foundational operational military texts and co-authored the inaugural Space Force doctrine. He sustains this momentum by scaling end-to-end tactical systems from the company’s Denver headquarters into a new 90,000-square-foot product development hub in Long Beach. This leadership trajectory supports rapid aerospace delivery models including the execution of multiple orbital flight tests and expanding the corporate workforce to more than 250 active employees. Rogers finalizes this rapid defense expansion by securing an oversubscribed $260-million Series C funding round to scale national domain security capabilities.

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