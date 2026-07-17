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Everett K. Sands

A portrait of Everett K Sands

CEO & President
Lendistry

Founder, CEO and President of Lendistry, Everett K. Sands disrupts commercial lending frameworks to scale underfunded small business operations nationwide. Leveraging this record of success, he deploys more than 25 years of institutional banking experience to eliminate systemic capital obstacles for diverse minority, women and veteran entrepreneurs. This expertise extends to national economic governance where he delivered specialized corporate growth testimonies before congressional committees five times from 2021 through 2024. Sands sustains this momentum by orchestrating localized community relief, launching the Small Business Disaster Recovery Fund grant initiative alongside the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce Foundation to assist regional wildfire victims. This leadership trajectory supports urban revitalization models through active advisory board positions with Goodwill of Orange County and the University of Pennsylvania Institute for Urban Research. He finalized these extensive capital mobilization efforts in February 2026 by securing a milestone $100-million commercial investment through the Visa and Main program.

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