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Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez

A portrait of Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez

Chief Executive Officer
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California

Managing a regional network that serves more than 16,000 families annually across five counties, Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez is the chief executive officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. Leveraging this record of success, she stabilized regional operations and built a fully staffed executive director team to strengthen long-term sustainability across the largest chapter in North America. This expertise extends to spearheading a coordinated educational initiative with state and federal policymakers alongside four statewide chapters to advance public-private partnership models. Rodriguez sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 21 years of nonprofit management and community engagement experience to implement equity-informed family-support care. This leadership trajectory supports her local civic governance commitments, which included serving nearly six years as a dedicated board member for the Dolores Mission School. She accelerated the organization’s regional footprint during her 13-year tenure by expanding services across seven Ronald McDonald Houses and hospital-based family rooms.

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