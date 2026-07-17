Founder & CEO

Rockwell Capital Group

Securing formal designation as a Top 100 Accountant by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Gary Galstyan is the founder and CEO at Rockwell Capital Group. Leveraging this record of success, he delivers compliant corporate accounting, comprehensive tax preparation and streamlined asset management strategies for growth-oriented business entities. This expertise extends to providing fractional executive advisory services and authoring specialized regulatory insights across national commercial networks. Galstyan sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 16 years of financial planning experience to optimize partner network performance and maximize corporate client profitability. This leadership trajectory supports his regional civic commitments, volunteering across Southern California with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the New Direction for Armenian Youth and the Armenian Evangelical Church. He drives continuous localized community development by providing structured professional mentorship to up-and-coming financial practitioners. Galstyan solidified his absolute sector standing over a 16-year executive tenure by maintaining an active governing board seat on the Forbes Finance Council since 2024.

