Advertisement

Gary Galstyan

A portrait of Gary Galstyan

Founder & CEO
Rockwell Capital Group

Securing formal designation as a Top 100 Accountant by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Gary Galstyan is the founder and CEO at Rockwell Capital Group. Leveraging this record of success, he delivers compliant corporate accounting, comprehensive tax preparation and streamlined asset management strategies for growth-oriented business entities. This expertise extends to providing fractional executive advisory services and authoring specialized regulatory insights across national commercial networks. Galstyan sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 16 years of financial planning experience to optimize partner network performance and maximize corporate client profitability. This leadership trajectory supports his regional civic commitments, volunteering across Southern California with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the New Direction for Armenian Youth and the Armenian Evangelical Church. He drives continuous localized community development by providing structured professional mentorship to up-and-coming financial practitioners. Galstyan solidified his absolute sector standing over a 16-year executive tenure by maintaining an active governing board seat on the Forbes Finance Council since 2024.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement