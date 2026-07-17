Chief Financial Officer

Mike Bubalo Construction Co., Inc. (MBCC)

Gene Blaho is the chief financial officer at Mike Bubalo Construction Co., Inc. (MBCC). Leveraging this record of success, he oversees comprehensive financial strategy, corporate accounting, fiscal risk mitigation and structural compliance initiatives for the heavy industrial construction firm. This expertise extends to his early career background as a journeyman electrician and industrial technical professional before transitioning into executive financial leadership. Blaho sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 30 years of diverse industry experience across elite institutions, including past financial management roles at KPMG, Edwards Lifesciences and PepsiCo. This leadership trajectory supports his continuous commitment to regional educational development, which includes sharing corporate insights as an adjunct instructor at California State University, Fullerton. He earned an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management to solidify his strategic financial capabilities before entering executive placement. Blaho aligned core corporate fiscal systems during his two-year tenure to direct high-value regional infrastructure development project operations.

