Once Upon a Farm

Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

In-House Counsel: Small-Midsize Company

Chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Once Upon a Farm, Genevieve Kelly commands global legal strategy and corporate governance frameworks for the organic food enterprise. Leveraging this record of success, she orchestrated the complex regulatory preparation that successfully took the company public on the New York Stock Exchange on February 6, 2026. This expertise extends to high-profile consumer brands where Kelly previously served as the chief legal officer for Panera Bread and Petco Health & Wellness Company Incorporated. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive corporate advisory footprint, which includes her prior tenure as general counsel for Dole Food Company and resident counsel at Goodwin Procter LLP. She sustains this momentum by protecting market share and implementing advanced compliance protocols to safeguard corporate asset growth across national retail food operations. Kelly’s exceptional executive tenure in corporate law spans 33 years of dedicated multi-million-dollar industry execution.