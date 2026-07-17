Gugo Martikyan

Co-Founder & CTO

BrandLens Inc.

Co-founder and CTO at BrandLens Inc., Gugo (Gurgen) Martikyan leads advanced video content creation software architectures to simplify digital production across global enterprise markets. Leveraging this record of success, he utilizes his multi-industry tech leadership to drive complex infrastructure optimizations for high-growth corporate operations. This expertise extends to enterprise-level software engineering, where Martikyan architected platforms at Integrien that successfully paved the way for a major corporate acquisition by VMware Corporation. This leadership trajectory supports his sophisticated mergers and acquisitions background, where he spearheaded digital transformation and technical due diligence initiatives as vice president of technology for Entertainment Partners. He sustains this momentum by driving scientific innovation within the global technology ecosystem through dedicated early-stage angel investments as an active member of the STAN Angel Investment Network. Martikyan’s strategic corporate direction directly facilitated the landmark commercial acquisition of Entertainment Partners by TPG Capital in a definitive multi-billion-dollar transaction.

