SVP, In-House Counsel

K1 Investment Management, LLC

SVP, In-House Counsel at K1 Investment Management, LLC Hagop Michael Boyaci leads corporate legal strategy and complex deal execution. Leveraging this record of success, he orchestrates full-lifecycle mergers and acquisitions alongside legal operations for a massive small-cap enterprise software portfolio. This expertise extends to spearheading cross-border structured corporate transactions and steering strategic asset divestitures for diverse technology platforms. Boyaci sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 10 years of private equity experience to navigate highly volatile digital enterprise regulatory environments. This leadership trajectory supports his regional civic commitments, serving on the advisory council of the Independent School Alliance to expand educational access for underrepresented Los Angeles families. He expands his community advocacy by directing local Armenian philanthropic initiatives centered on cultural preservation, regional development and institutional education. Boyaci cemented his transaction portfolio during his 10-year tenure by successfully executing the high-profile take-private acquisition of MariaDB and the strategic exit of Subsplash to Roper Technologies.