Advertisement

Hagop Michael Boyaci

A portrait of Hagop Michael Boyaci

SVP, In-House Counsel
K1 Investment Management, LLC

SVP, In-House Counsel at K1 Investment Management, LLC Hagop Michael Boyaci leads corporate legal strategy and complex deal execution. Leveraging this record of success, he orchestrates full-lifecycle mergers and acquisitions alongside legal operations for a massive small-cap enterprise software portfolio. This expertise extends to spearheading cross-border structured corporate transactions and steering strategic asset divestitures for diverse technology platforms. Boyaci sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 10 years of private equity experience to navigate highly volatile digital enterprise regulatory environments. This leadership trajectory supports his regional civic commitments, serving on the advisory council of the Independent School Alliance to expand educational access for underrepresented Los Angeles families. He expands his community advocacy by directing local Armenian philanthropic initiatives centered on cultural preservation, regional development and institutional education. Boyaci cemented his transaction portfolio during his 10-year tenure by successfully executing the high-profile take-private acquisition of MariaDB and the strategic exit of Subsplash to Roper Technologies.

More from Business

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

Law

Building the Legal Framework for LA28

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

AI & Tech

Hydroponics Takes Root in Southern California

Human hand reaching out for android hand

Human Resources

Driving AI Adoption: Upskilling Strategies That Reduce Employee Resistance

Arthur Lih in the "Hall of Saves" – each photo represents a life saved with anti-choking device Life Vac.

Healthcare & Science

From Garage Prototype to 6,000 Saves: How Entrepreneur Arthur Lih Built LifeVac

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

The Latest Deals

Advertisement