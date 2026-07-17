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Haley Ludwigson

A portrait of Haley Ludwigson

Chief Executive Officer
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Haley Ludwigson is the chief executive officer at Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. Leveraging this record of success, she transitioned from chief financial officer to command full organizational scale and multi-million-dollar capital deployment for the culinary lifestyle enterprise. This expertise extends to large-scale retail distribution sectors where she expanded the company’s retail footprint to more than 3,000 national grocery locations, including Kroger and Bristol Farms. This leadership trajectory supports Ludwigson’s extensive background in institutional asset management, which includes holding prestigious roles at PIMCO and consulting for the global Magic Mike entertainment franchise. She sustains this momentum by directing cross-functional product development pipelines and orchestrating the recent commercial rollout of a specialized premium pasta sauce line. Her targeted development strategy for the Saint Mark Catholic School Board generated an exact 29% year-over-year fundraising increase to raise $146,000 for the education fund.

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