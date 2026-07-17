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Han Park

A portrait of Han Park

CEO & Founder
Payment Labs

CEO and founder at Payment Labs, Han Park scales purpose-built fintech infrastructure for the global sports and digital entertainment industries. Leveraging this record of success, he utilizes over two decades of tech leadership to streamline payouts for premier global brands including Microsoft, SEGA and the X Games. This expertise extends to major corporate exits where he spearheaded the landmark $1-billion sale of esports giant ESL to Savvy Games Group. This leadership trajectory supports Park’s prominent venture footprint, which includes serving as an active general partner at ESPMX and a partner at Konvoy. He sustains this momentum by providing strategic angel investments across 20 portfolio companies and delivering operational mentorship to emerging technology founders. His targeted capital acquisition during a competitive fundraising climate successfully secured a $3.25-million oversubscribed seed round to accelerate proprietary software deployments across a validated global payout baseline exceeding $65 million.

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