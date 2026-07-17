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Henry Park

A portrait of Hyun Ung Park

CEO & Founder
Pandoblox

CEO and founder of Pandoblox, Henry Park democratizes advanced artificial intelligence and data operations software for mid-market commercial enterprises. Leveraging this record of success, he integrated his 22-year-old managed IT services operation to construct the industry’s first turnkey ITSM-integrated AI data platform. This expertise extends to data engineering sectors where Park establishes single sources of truth and operational accountability to bridge critical infrastructure gaps left behind by big tech. This leadership trajectory supports his expansive regional civic footprint, where he serves as the active chairman of the Guerrilla Community Movement nonprofit organization. He sustains this momentum by forging strategic municipal coalitions alongside local advocacy groups to scale city-wide youth development and modern rite of passage initiatives across Los Angeles County. His forward-looking civic orchestration includes spearheading a landmark environmental campaign with the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive to orchestrate the ceremonial planting of 200 ancient redwood trees to honor municipal resilience.

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