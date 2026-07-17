Senior Director & Associate General Counsel

DaVita, Inc.

Hildegarde Aguinaldo serves as senior director and associate general counsel at DaVita, Inc., where she leads a team of attorneys and legal professionals and partners with the Clinical Risk team and Patient Safety Organization to deliver high quality care to more than 200,000 patients nationwide.

With 25 years of experience, Aguinaldo brings a practice defined by cross-enterprise collaboration, innovation and a commitment to connecting litigation outcomes with clinical practice. Over her eight years at DaVita, she has championed a proactive approach to an increasingly dynamic policy and technology landscape while maintaining a culture grounded in integrity and heart.

Beyond her work in healthcare litigation, Aguinaldo has served in numerous capacities in local and state government. As an appointee of Governor Gavin Newsom to the Board of Governors of the California Community Colleges – the largest system of higher education in the nation, serving 2.2 million students across 116 colleges – she was elected by her peers to serve as its president. In that role, she collaborates closely with the system’s Chancellor to advance Vision 2030: A Roadmap for California Community Colleges. She also serves as president of the board of trustees of Calbright College, California’s first fully online, competency-based college designed for working-age adults.

Aguinaldo has been a longstanding advocate for the Asian American community, having served as president of the Philippine American Bar Association, where she advanced judicial diversity and civic engagement. She currently serves on the Board of Governors of the Asian Pacific American Women Lawyers Alliance, continuing her work to celebrate Asian American contributions and empower students and attorneys in the legal profession. The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association previously recognized her as one of its “Best Lawyers Under 40.”

Inspired by her grandparents and her policy work in higher education, Aguinaldo also serves as an adjunct professor at the USC Gould School of Public Policy, teaching graduate students in the Master of Health Administration Program.

She holds a degree from UCLA and a law degree from Southwestern Law School.