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Isaiah Costas

A portrait of Isaiah Costas

Deputy General Counsel
21 Alpha Group

Deputy General Counsel at 21 Alpha Group Isaiah Costas leads day-to-day corporate legal operations, risk management frameworks and internal compliance initiatives. Leveraging this record of success, he manages comprehensive regulatory affairs and commercial risk mitigation protocols directly for enterprise ownership. Costas’ expertise extends to retaining high-stakes civil litigation in house as counsel of record to protect the firm from external market exposure. He sustains this momentum by capitalizing on nine years of legal industry experience to spearhead diverse commercial real estate development strategies. This leadership trajectory supports his regional civic expansion, which includes an official appointment by the City of Burbank to mediate municipal landlord-tenant disputes. Costas holds a specialized Master of Laws degree in real estate development to maximize his transactional execution capabilities over a nine-year tenure. He solidified his corporate record by successfully resolving a three-year federal lawsuit against a premier Latin American insurer after executing $150 million in transactions.

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