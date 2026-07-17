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Jaime J. Rodriguez

A portrait of Jaime J Rodriguez

General Counsel & Head of Operations
Flywheel LLC

Orchestrating high-value business operations for global animated features like Angry Birds 3, Jaime J. Rodriguez is the general counsel and head of operations at Flywheel LLC. Leveraging this record of success, he deploys a 21-year legal career managing complex content distributions, intellectual property rights acquisitions and strategic joint ventures. This expertise extends to elite entertainment distribution frameworks where he spent a decade at NBCUniversal negotiating the studio’s first landmark global SVOD license while developing premium television series for Peacock and Telemundo. Rodriguez sustains this momentum by expanding creative industry pipelines, having previously served on the boards of California Rural Legal Assistance and the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications while driving expansion programs for the Latino Film Institute. This leadership trajectory supports multi-million-dollar independent studio pipelines involving major video games and consumer brands. He finalizes his executive oversight by commanding comprehensive transactional compliance and studio management for eight other feature films in active production.

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