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Jaime Lee

A portrait of Jaime Lee

Chief Executive Officer
Jamison

Jaime Lee is the chief executive officer at Jamison, where she manages a massive regional real estate portfolio and directs large-scale adaptive reuse conversions transforming office assets into multi-family residential structures. This expertise extends to urban development sectors where she spearheaded a bold corporate decision to transition approximately one-third of the firm’s commercial assets into active housing units. This leadership trajectory supports Lee’s extensive civic and public infrastructure footprint, which includes serving as the president of the Port of Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners and holding a seat on the LA 2028 Olympics Board of Directors. She sustains this momentum by driving local housing initiatives and creating dedicated professional pathways for mothers re-entering the corporate workforce across Southern California. Her aggressive real estate orchestration recently finalized the construction of four distinct multi-family developments to deliver a combined total of 872 new housing units.

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