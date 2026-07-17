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James Jones

A portrait of James Jones

Chief Executive Officer
Cal Dental USA

Nominated for the Los Angeles Executive Leadership Awards, James Jones is the chief executive officer at Cal Dental USA. Leveraging this record of success, he orchestrates complex clinical operations across more than two dozen specialized dental centers to optimize patient engagement systems. This expertise extends to the healthcare marketing sector, where he partners with high-profile athletes and community organizations to broaden awareness of oral health and access to care. This leadership trajectory supports his professional advisory footprint as an official corporate reviewer for Becker’s Healthcare and key marketing consultant for All-In Capital Realty. Jones sustains this momentum by championing localized workforce development and serving as a dedicated athletic board advisor for the PV Breakers Youth Basketball Program. His targeted operational administration across 16 consecutive years with the organization finalized a historic professional rise from an entry-level dental assistant to commanding full corporate oversight.

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