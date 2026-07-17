PIH Health

President & CEO

President or CEO: Large Company

Launching a comprehensive five-year strategic plan to modernize regional clinical care, James R. West is the president and CEO at PIH Health where he commands the nonprofit network’s three hospitals, outpatient medical offices and multispecialty physician group serving Southern California. This expertise extends to high-level clinical system scaling where he expanded Downtown Los Angeles post-acute assets and navigated complex infrastructure strains including a systemwide cyberattack and IV shortage. West sustains this momentum by directing vital healthcare policy advancements through active external board appointments with the California Hospital Association, Vizient West Coast and the Hospital Association of Southern California. This leadership trajectory supports advanced technological innovation across the entire care delivery continuum to optimize multidisciplinary team performance and elevate overall patient experience metrics. He finalizes his 38-year healthcare industry career by securing the national Digital Health Most Wired recognition for the 12th consecutive year.