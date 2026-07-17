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Jason Davison

A portrait of Jason Davison

Legendary Entertainment

EVP, Technology

Chief Information or Technology Officer

Jason Davison is the EVP of technology at Legendary Entertainment, where he directs the enterprise technology organization, complex data infrastructure and digital modernization initiatives. Leveraging this record of success, he architected a centralized modern data platform utilizing Snowflake to integrate previously siloed operational workflows across corporate finance, marketing and rights management. This expertise extends to spearheading a comprehensive workplace technology modernization and launching a dedicated AI Center of Excellence to define enterprise governance for scalable artificial intelligence adoption. Davison sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 30 years of specialized technology sector experience to scale internal information technology functions and optimize cross-functional business workflows. This leadership trajectory supports his disciplined execution of portfolio management practices to increase strategic alignment across the expanding global entertainment corporate environment. He successfully drove operational scale over an 11-year executive tenure by engineering a dual-platform mobile device management framework to secure a growing user base of approximately 200 internal employees.

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