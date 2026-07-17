(Dylan J. Locke)

Co-CEO & Board Member

Scopely

Honored as Variety’s Dealmaker of the Year, Javier Ferreira is the co-CEO and board member at Scopely. Leveraging this record of success, he spearheaded the massive $3.5-billion strategic acquisition of Niantic’s games business to integrate the global phenomenon Pokémon GO into the corporate portfolio. This expertise extends to managing high-engagement mobile entertainment franchises and driving MONOPOLY GO! to become the fastest game ever to surpass $5 billion in lifetime revenue. Ferreira sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 20 years of interactive media experience to scale global player tracking frameworks across the competitive gaming sector. This leadership trajectory supports his regional economic contributions within the Los Angeles technology ecosystem, expanding enterprise headcount by over 300% since 2019 while maintaining an active company board seat. He propelled the digital platform to cross historic milestones by securing over $10 billion in lifetime revenue and one billion total downloads over an 11-year executive tenure.

