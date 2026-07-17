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Jenise Caiola

A portrait of Jenise Caiola

ITV America

Chief People Officer

Head of Human Resources

Orchestrating a comprehensive restructuring of corporate employee healthcare programs to drive deep cultural transformation across the enterprise, Jenise Caiola is the chief people officer at ITV America. Leveraging this record of success, she aligns overarching human resources strategy with macro business objectives to navigate complex workforce challenges within fast-paced production-driven environments. This expertise extends to directing large multi-state employee populations, executing organizational design resets and serving as a trusted advisor to the executive leadership team on long-term strategic planning. Caiola sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 25 years of media and entertainment industry experience to drive operational effectiveness during periods of major structural evolution. This leadership trajectory supports her active community engagement with The Handy Foundation to champion workforce development and expand registered apprenticeship pathways for below-the-line film and television talent. Her outstanding professional commitment to advancing equitable access across the regional entertainment sector resulted in an official nomination for the Handy Foundation Employer Champion of the Year Honorary Award.

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