Founder & CEO

JSA+Partners

Founder and CEO of JSA+Partners Jennifer Acree steers strategic communications, media relations and brand narrative initiatives across the global technology sector. Leveraging this record of success, she pioneered the proprietary analytics platform Fogline to deliver over 30 bespoke data projects within 12 months. This expertise extends to deploying the JSA LaunchPad initiative to empower early-stage startups with high impact media visibility retainers. Acree sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 30 years of industry experience to secure a 106% year-over-year press coverage increase for digital media clients. This leadership trajectory supports her seat on the USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations Board of Directors to shape communication standards. She drives deep civic impact by cofounding the LA Strong Comms Coalition to aid regional businesses recovering from the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire. Ultimately, Acree accelerated corporate performance by expanding every agency portfolio and securing over 15,000 media placements in gaming and esports.