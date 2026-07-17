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Jennifer Theresa Lum

A portrait of Jennifer Theresa Lum

California Institute of Technology

General Counsel

In-House Counsel: Large Company

General counsel at California Institute of Technology Jennifer Theresa Lum oversees all global legal proceedings and strategic governance frameworks for the research institution. Leveraging this record of success, she administers the primary contract with NASA for Jet Propulsion Laboratory and serves as the principal liaison for multi-million-dollar federal aerospace agreements. This expertise extends to risk compliance sectors where she enforces the official conflict of interest policies for university trustees and senior administrative officers. This leadership trajectory supports Lum’s extensive public service background, which includes prior tenures as a United States magistrate judge and chief of the major frauds section for the United States Attorney’s Office. She sustains this momentum by driving civic conflict resolution programs through an active seat on the board of directors for the Western Justice Center. Her distinguished federal prosecution of complex white-collar financial institution fraud previously earned her the United States Department of Justice Director Award for Superior Performance.

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