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Jennifer Werber

A portrait of Jennifer Werber

CEO & Founder
Evolve HR

CEO and founder of Evolve HR Jennifer Werber directs strategic human resources consulting initiatives, multi-state corporate compliance protocols and personalized talent acquisition workflows for expanding commercial organizations across Los Angeles County. She deploys over a decade of comprehensive human capital experience to integrate tailored personnel solutions directly into high-growth client environments. This expertise extends to large-scale infrastructure modernizations where she coordinates the seamless deployment of compliant payroll networks and advanced human resources information systems. Werber sustains this momentum by providing critical strategic guidance to small- and mid-sized businesses lacking internal operational human resources infrastructure. This leadership trajectory supports equitable, high-performing workplaces through structured organizational design, custom employee handbooks and streamlined corporate productivity workflows. She finalizes her premier client portfolio optimizations by commanding exactly three years of continuous executive enterprise leadership to secure extensive measurable gains in regional operational efficiency and positive employee engagement metrics across the Southern California marketplace.

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