Patriot Bank, N.A.

Corporate Counsel

In-House Counsel: Small-Midsize Company

Jeremy Turk is the corporate counsel at Patriot Bank, N.A. where he commands comprehensive corporate governance, regulatory compliance and strategic market expansion initiatives for the financial institution and its holding company, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. Leveraging this record of success, he previously managed complex civil financial investigations as an assistant United States attorney in the Eastern District of New York. This expertise extends to global enterprise risk management where Turk directed compliance protocols for Pfizer Inc. and navigated asset recoveries for the Lehman Brothers Inc. liquidation. He sustains this momentum by driving notable educational alignments, serving as the Dartmouth Class of 1997 Executive Committee Co-President and supporting the Somerset Hills Learning Institute for autism research. This leadership trajectory supports targeted regional commercial development through the deployment of relationship-driven community reinvestment initiatives. Turk secured definitive professional distinction for these high-stakes civil litigation victories by earning the coveted 2018 U.S. Attorney’s Office Director’s Award.