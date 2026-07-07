CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort)

President & COO

Chief Operating Officer

President and COO of CORE Jérôme Lebleu brings extensive strategic vision and operational discipline to global disaster relief initiatives. Leveraging this record of success, he manages full executive infrastructure across corporate finance, human resources, logistics, procurement and global information technology functions to systematically expand domestic and international operational capacity. This expertise extends to urban governance development, where Lebleu previously spent eight years executing complex development programs across multiple continents for Global Communities. This leadership trajectory supports his early professional foundations defending migrant rights and combating human trafficking with the International Organization for Migration. He sustains this momentum by aggressively bridging cross-sector technology, logistical networks and emergency response systems to ensure underserved metropolitan communities receive timely, safe and dignified support. Lebleu’s comprehensive technological orchestration and community resilience leadership culminated in founding Relief Compass, capping exactly 20 years of dedicated global humanitarian industry service.