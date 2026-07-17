Principal, Co-Founder

Paragon Commercial Group

Principal and Co-Founder of Paragon Commercial Group Jim Dillavou capitalizes on commercial retail real estate investment opportunities born from macroeconomic market dislocations. Leveraging this record of success, he structures complex asset acquisitions, corporate leasing agreements and property entitlements across high-density Southern California corridors. This expertise extends to Dillavou’s past professional background as a real estate finance attorney at Latham & Watkins LLP representing national developers. He sustains this momentum by utilizing 25 years of specialized sector experience to navigate stringent municipal jurisdictional approvals and construction cost pressures. This leadership trajectory supports his extensive institutional real estate board commitments, which include holding governance positions with the USC Lusk Center and the UC Berkeley Fisher Center. Dillavou drives localized economic development and permanent job creation over a 16-year executive tenure at the firm. He finalized a transformative urban retail turnaround by delivering a fully leased 2.6-acre commercial property anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market alongside national lifestyle tenants including Verizon and Cava.

