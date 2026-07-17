Advertisement

Jim Dillavou

A portrait of Jim Dillavou Paragon

Principal, Co-Founder
Paragon Commercial Group

Principal and Co-Founder of Paragon Commercial Group Jim Dillavou capitalizes on commercial retail real estate investment opportunities born from macroeconomic market dislocations. Leveraging this record of success, he structures complex asset acquisitions, corporate leasing agreements and property entitlements across high-density Southern California corridors. This expertise extends to Dillavou’s past professional background as a real estate finance attorney at Latham & Watkins LLP representing national developers. He sustains this momentum by utilizing 25 years of specialized sector experience to navigate stringent municipal jurisdictional approvals and construction cost pressures. This leadership trajectory supports his extensive institutional real estate board commitments, which include holding governance positions with the USC Lusk Center and the UC Berkeley Fisher Center. Dillavou drives localized economic development and permanent job creation over a 16-year executive tenure at the firm. He finalized a transformative urban retail turnaround by delivering a fully leased 2.6-acre commercial property anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market alongside national lifestyle tenants including Verizon and Cava.

More from Business

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

AI & Tech

Hydroponics Takes Root in Southern California

Human hand reaching out for android hand

Human Resources

Driving AI Adoption: Upskilling Strategies That Reduce Employee Resistance

Arthur Lih in the "Hall of Saves" – each photo represents a life saved with anti-choking device Life Vac.

Healthcare & Science

From Garage Prototype to 6,000 Saves: How Entrepreneur Arthur Lih Built LifeVac

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

The Latest Deals

Advertisement