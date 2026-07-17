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Jim Trahanas

A portrait of Jim Trahanas

Chief Technology Officer
Fruitist

Jim Trahanas is the chief technology officer of Fruitist, where he leads development of a global technology platform that integrates computer vision, predictive analytics and real-time operational data across farming, harvesting and the supply chain. Using imaging and AI, Fruitist analyzes hundreds of thousands of berries per flight, measuring ripeness, size and defects to optimize harvesting, packing, cooling and distribution. Trahanas’ work has supported the company’s expansion into more than 12,500 U.S. stores and 40 countries. Before joining Fruitist, he served as associate partner and CTO for the chemicals & agriculture practice at McKinsey & Company, where he led large-scale strategic transformations across advanced analytics & enterprise engineering — delivering more than $1 billion in impact for global clients navigating technology strategy shifts. Within his first 90 days at Fruitist, he recruited a senior technical team with more than 90 years of combined experience.

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