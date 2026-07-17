General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

REVOLVE

Jodi Chapin, general counsel and corporate secretary of REVOLVE, has been a cornerstone of the company’s legal and business evolution over the past 13 years. As the first legal professional hired at REVOLVE, she built the legal function from the ground up, scaling alongside the company as it grew from under 300 employees to over 1,600 and from less than $300 million in revenue to over $1.2 billion. Chapin was a key player in taking REVOLVE public in 2019 and helped guide the organization through the complexities of the COVID pandemic. Today, she handles all legal aspects of a fast-paced and complex organization, working at the intersection of legal judgment and business strategy to help teams navigate governance, manage risk and support growth.

Prior to joining REVOLVE in 2013, Chapin spent 12 years advising clients on business and employment matters, including Mercedes-Benz USA, the County of Los Angeles, Operating Engineers Trust Fund – Local 12, Domino’s Pizza and AutoNation. Her experience spans contract disputes, employment law, products liability, disability accommodations, wage and hour matters, wrongful termination defense, workplace investigations and employee training. She has served clients across private and public sectors, bringing a practical, well-informed approach to complex legal challenges. Chapin earned her Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and was admitted to the California State Bar in 2003. She also holds a B.A. in anthropology from the University of California, Irvine, and completed the Mini-MBA for In-House Counsel program at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

Beyond her professional achievements, Chapin is deeply committed to community service. She served as a Girl Scout Troop co-leader for over nine years, focusing on leadership development and mentorship for a troop of 20+ girls. She currently serves on the board of directors of The Arc Los Angeles and Orange Counties, supporting its mission to promote the rights and full inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.