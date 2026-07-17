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Jonathan Maoz

A portrait of Jonathan Maoz

Founder & Creative Director
Jonathan Maoz LLC

Jonathan Maoz is the founder and creative director at Jonathan Maoz LLC. Leveraging this record of success, he commands a premier Los Angeles video production studio that engineers cinematic marketing assets for high-end luxury real estate and construction enterprises. This expertise extends to operational content orchestration, where he scaled multi-platform digital media campaigns to deliver 70 ready-to-publish videos and premium photography assets for over 15 regional development corporations. This leadership trajectory supports Maoz’s specialized long-term brand integrations, which include directing structured monthly content schedules and active site filming for anchor clients like Hi-Tech Builders Inc. He sustains this momentum by collaborating with a trusted local network of freelance creative specialists to raise visual benchmarks across competitive Southern California commercial property markets. His targeted multimedia distribution across global digital networks culminated in media coverage of a high-profile luxury property project associated with BB West Coast, while his behind-the-scenes videos separately generated approximately 316,000 views on his own platforms.

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