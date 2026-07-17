Advertisement

Jonathan Melmed

A portrait of Jonathan_Melmed

Founder
Melmed Law Group P.C.

Founder of Melmed Law Group P.C. Jonathan Melmed directs elite litigation strategy for employees facing complex labor and employment violations. Leveraging this record of success, he serves as lead counsel across hundreds of class representative actions to challenge unlawful corporate workplace practices, discrimination and harassment. This expertise extends to high-stakes dispute resolution, where his hands-on operational management has successfully secured multiple multi-million and eight-figure wage settlements for plaintiffs. This leadership trajectory supports Melmed’s professional advisory presence within the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and the California Employment Lawyers Association to expand regional worker protections. He sustains this momentum by mentoring emerging trial attorneys on ethical courtroom practices and delivering strategic consumer advocacy featured across prominent media outlets like Law360 and Bloomberg. His selection to the 2025 Los Angeles Business Journal Leaders of Influence list highlights exactly 16 years of dedicated civil rights and workplace legal advocacy.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement