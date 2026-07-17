Founder

Melmed Law Group P.C.

Founder of Melmed Law Group P.C. Jonathan Melmed directs elite litigation strategy for employees facing complex labor and employment violations. Leveraging this record of success, he serves as lead counsel across hundreds of class representative actions to challenge unlawful corporate workplace practices, discrimination and harassment. This expertise extends to high-stakes dispute resolution, where his hands-on operational management has successfully secured multiple multi-million and eight-figure wage settlements for plaintiffs. This leadership trajectory supports Melmed’s professional advisory presence within the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and the California Employment Lawyers Association to expand regional worker protections. He sustains this momentum by mentoring emerging trial attorneys on ethical courtroom practices and delivering strategic consumer advocacy featured across prominent media outlets like Law360 and Bloomberg. His selection to the 2025 Los Angeles Business Journal Leaders of Influence list highlights exactly 16 years of dedicated civil rights and workplace legal advocacy.

