Chief Marketing Officer

OutCare Health

Jordan Nowaskie is the chief marketing officer at OutCare Health, where he commands the overarching digital footprint, brand storytelling and care navigation platforms for the prominent national LGBTQ+ healthcare nonprofit organization. This expertise extends to large-scale public policy implementation sectors, where he led professional medical training compliance campaigns to support California Senate Bill 923 frameworks. This leadership trajectory supports Nowaskie’s specialized background in consumer healthcare marketing, which includes driving high-volume audience growth and vetting thousands of medical professionals across the country. He sustains this momentum by executing public outreach initiatives for National Coming Out Day to elevate health equity and queer cultural visibility across Los Angeles County. His targeted provider education strategy successfully achieved clinical training delivery for approximately 10,000 healthcare providers throughout Southern California to ensure a definitive 97% professional knowledge enhancement metric, capping exactly 12 years of dedicated industry service.