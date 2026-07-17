Intuit Inc.

Senior Assistant General Counsel

In-House Counsel: Large Company

Jorge Alberto Martinez is the senior assistant general counsel at Intuit Inc. Leveraging this record of success, he commands full regulatory oversight for emerging artificial intelligence laws and enterprise AI governance frameworks across the global financial software brand. This expertise extends to consumer digital accessibility sectors, where Martinez engineered the corporation’s inaugural website accessibility compliance infrastructure to effectively standardize universally inclusive product designs for millions of global users. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent professional diversity advocacy as the primary corporate legal representative to the Minority Corporate Counsel Association. He sustains this momentum by conducting advanced machine learning experiments during internal Global Engineering Days to accelerate technical AI fluency across multi-brand operational divisions. Martinez’s cross-functional operational direction across a notable 20-year tenure with the organization culminated in leading a specialized team of over 20 corporate colleagues to pilot and launch the landmark TurboTax Independent Pro commercial offering.