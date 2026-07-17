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Joseph A. Hurley

A portrait of Joseph A Hurley

Chief Executive Officer
AVORS Medical Group

Chief Executive Officer of AVORS Medical Group, Joseph A. Hurley directs the operations of the rapidly expanding multispecialty healthcare organization. Leveraging this record of success, he oversees clinical delivery networks specializing in complex orthopedic trauma, regenerative medicine, chiropractic care, pain management and family medicine. This operational expertise extends to his concurrent leadership placements as the chief executive officer for Alpha Revenue Cycle Management and Embassy Surgery Centers, recognized as the Antelope Valley’s leading ambulatory surgery center. Hurley sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 29 years of specialized healthcare experience to strengthen strategic commercial partnerships across major regional hospital networks. This leadership trajectory supports his prominent industry reputation, earning continuous selection among the Top 10 Admired Leaders in Healthcare alongside multiple executive-level award nominations. He successfully navigated the enterprise through severe pandemic-era disruptions without initiating any employee layoffs while maintaining exceptional baseline standards of compassionate, community-centered patient care.

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