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Josh Steinbaum

A portrait of Josh Steinbaum

Chief Financial Officer
Lightning Step

Optimizing a multi-million-dollar corporate financial infrastructure to navigate a cross-platform behavioral health software integration, Josh Steinbaum is the chief financial officer at Lightning Step. He co-managed a $200-million operational budget and led a $12-million enterprise modernization initiative early in his career at Farmers Insurance. This expertise extends to elite SaaS corporate scaling environments where he spent nearly five years rising to vice president of finance at SimplePractice to manage rolling forecast cash flow modeling infrastructure. Steinbaum sustains this momentum by driving internal cross-functional alignment across software engineering, product development and sales divisions to execute an ambitious corporate expansion plan. This leadership trajectory supports institutional agility in highly regulated healthcare technology spaces through his professional background as a behavioral health co-founder in Los Angeles. He finalizes these strategic milestones by commanding the total financial integration of Sunwave Health to execute an 18-month consolidation roadmap.

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