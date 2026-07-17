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Joshua A. Foster

A portrait of Joshua Foster
(CHRISTINA ZIMMERMAN)

Founder & CEO
JAF

Founder and CEO at JAF, Joshua A. Foster leads a premier community impact consulting firm operating at the intersection of architectural design and real estate development. Leveraging this record of success, he secured high-profile consulting contracts for transformative regional infrastructure initiatives, including the LAX Terminal 5 Reconstruction project. This expertise extends to directing equitable community engagement frameworks and supporting the LA Metro Zero Emission Bus Charging Infrastructure program. Foster sustains this momentum by capitalizing on a decade of design experience to launch the USC School of Architecture Design Resiliency Graduate Fellowship. This leadership trajectory supports his local philanthropic commitments, volunteering as a varsity football defensive coordinator for Wilson High School, serving as national historian for the National Organization of Minority Architects and acting as board president for the Long Beach Community Design Center. He expanded his specialized consulting footprint over a five-year enterprise tenure by capturing contracts on more than $1.5 billion in public and private construction projects.

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