Jumio Corporation

Chief Marketing Officer

Julie Norquist Roy is the chief marketing officer at Jumio Corporation where she commands the identity intelligence organization’s marketing deployment to fight digital fraud and deep-fake security threats through AI-driven biometrics. This expertise extends to high-growth enterprise cloud environments where she redefined B2B marketing strategies as an executive leader for Cornerstone OnDemand and Chrome River. Roy sustains this momentum by advising early-stage climate technology startups, serving as a prominent board advisor for Catacap, C6B and Carbonleap while volunteering as an international judge for Cleantech Open. This leadership trajectory supports essential global humanitarian initiatives through her active local volunteer commitment to Wells Bring Hope to construct sustainable clean water wells for families across Africa. She finalizes her strategic corporate positioning by leveraging more than 20 years of executive go-to-market experience to secure industry category validation as Gartner now actively references identity intelligence across its authoritative market research reports.