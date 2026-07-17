Saylor

Chief Operating Officer

Karl Rinderknecht is the chief operating officer at Saylor, where he oversees global financial discipline and operational infrastructure scaling for the prominent Los Angeles creative agency. With this success, he draws on nearly 20 years of technology and media executive leadership to oversee diverse cross-functional entertainment-led marketing divisions. This expertise extends to high-growth corporate transactions where Rinderknecht scaled Gravity ahead of its $90-million acquisition by AOL and co-founded an ad tech group exceeding $1 billion in revenue. He sustains this momentum by driving post-merger integration strategies at Verizon Media that saved over $100 million before navigating the 2023 acquisition of recruitment platform WhoCo. This leadership trajectory supports advanced digital innovations including the deployment of artificial intelligence production studios and expanding premium influencer business lines. He finalized these operational optimizations by steering agency fiscal initiatives that increased corporate revenue by more than 300%.