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Kate Morgan

A portrait of Kate Morgan

Founder
Morgan Publicity

Kate Morgan is the founder at Morgan Publicity, where she utilizes a specialized editorial-first campaign approach to build enduring global brand authority, maximize digital search engine visibility and optimize artificial intelligence discovery channels. This expertise extends to specialized healthcare sector positioning, where she transforms regional medical practitioners like Dr. Sandra Lee and Dr. Iris Kerin Orbuch into national thought leaders. This leadership trajectory supports Morgan’s high-impact public advocacy campaigns, which include orchestrating landmark promotional documentary screening events at the United States Capitol and the Museum of Modern Art. She sustains this momentum by driving local community outreach through an active board seat for the Loving Way Foundation to develop pro bono public relations strategies for child abuse prevention. Her disciplined communication direction during a 20-year career successfully secured close to 300 earned media placements for the top silk pillowcase brand Blissy during the 2025 calendar year.

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